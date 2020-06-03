Boko Haram top commanders killed, equipment destroyed – DHQ

Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole have killed top Boko Haram terrorists in a military operation in the northeast. The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to him, the death of the insurgents followed a failed “attack on troops’ location at Banki Junction and Response Area Firgi within the 7 Division Strike Group.” Enenche noted that the terrorists who met their waterloo were some high ranking Commanders of the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of the Boko Haram terrorist’s group.

“Consequently, troops of Operation LAFYA DOLE carried out a counter-attack against the terrorists on the 26th of May 2020. After the attack, human intelligence confirmed the death of some high ranking Commanders of the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of the Boko Haram terrorist’ group.

“The BHT/ISWAP Commanders that were killed include Manzar Halid, Amir Abu Fatima and Nicap among others.