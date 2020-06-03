BREAKING: Bandits kill 9 in fresh Kaduna village attack

At least nine people have been killed and many others injured following an attack on Avong Doka village in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna by suspected bandits. The latest incident comes barely one week after gunmen burnt down several houses at a Rural Grazing Area settlement in Agwala Dutse village also in Kajuru local government area.

Although the police authorities in Kaduna are yet to confirm the attack, the Chairman of Kajuru local government area, Mister Cafra Caino said that the gunmen invaded the village in the early hours of today, and started shooting sporadically, thereby forcing residents to scamper for safety.

He said that nine people died on the spot as a result of gunshot wounds, while many others sustained injuries and have been taken to the hospital for treatment. The council chairman also said that the casualty figures would have been higher if not the prompt arrival of soldiers to the village, which made the bandits flee into the bush.

He further disclosed that soldiers have been stationed in the village to avert any further attack.