JusticeForUwa: Buhari condoles with family, charges police to fish out perpetrators

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the murdered University of Benin (UNIBEN) student, Vera Omozuwa, calling for an investigation into the incident.

In a tweet on his verified handle on Tuesday night, President Buhari described the death of the 100 level Microbiology student as barbaric. While calling on the Nigeria Police Force to speedily investigate the matter, he urged them to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Uwaila Omozuwa,” President Buhari said. “I expect the Nigeria Police Force to speedily and diligently investigate this case and ensure that all the culprits responsible for this barbaric act are brought to justice.”

She died a few days back after she was raped while studying in a church in Benin City, Edo State.