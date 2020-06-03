Nigeria records 241 new cases of COVID-19, total infections rise to 10,819

Nigeria has recorded 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Tuesday. According to the health agency, Lagos reported the highest number with 142 new cases, followed by Oyo with 15 and the FCT with 13.

Other states with new cases include Kano with 12, Edo 11, Delta 10, Kaduna and Rivers each with nine, Borno eight, Jigawa four, Gombe and Plateau each with three and Osun and Bauchi each with one. While the number of deaths rose to 314, the number of discharge cases also grew to 3,239.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announced guidelines for the reopening of worship centres across the country while reiterating it was still safer to avoid outdoor activities.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 377,213 people worldwide since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.