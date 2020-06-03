Nigeria will stand by you, Buhari tells AfDB President Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Dr. Akinwumi Adesina of Nigeria’s support in his bid to seek a second term in office as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB). The President gave the assurance on Tuesday through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, while hosting the AfDB President on a courtesy visit.

“In 2015, when you were to be elected for the first term, I wrote to all African leaders, recommending you for the position. I didn’t say because you were a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Minister, and I belonged to the All Progressives Congress (APC), so I wouldn’t withhold my support. “I’ll remain consistent with you because no one has faulted the step I took on behalf of Nigeria,” President Buhari said.

The President pledged that Nigeria would work with all other leaders and stakeholders in AfDB to ensure that Dr Adesina is elected for a second term based on the record of his achievements during his first term.

The African Union had already endorsed the incumbent AfDB President as the sole candidate for the continent, but some other stakeholders have held the opinion that Dr. Adesina should be re-investigated over some allegations, and rendered ineligible to run.