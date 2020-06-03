Plateau Assembly urges Buhari to confirm Justice Mensem as substantive President Court of Appeal

The Plateau State House of Assembly, has Wednesday, pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, to consider confirming the appointment of Justice Monica Mensem, as the substantive President of the Court of Appeal.

The House pursuant to matter of urgent importance, raised at plenary, by House deputy majority leader, Hon. Philip Dasun, frowned at the three month reappointment of her in acting capacity. Hon. Dasun said: “The decision to extend another acting appointment, is a tactics to delay her substantive appointment.

“We are also grateful that the former military administrator of Kaduna State, Col. Umar Dangiwa, wrote an open letter to the President of this country demanding for her appointment to be made substantive. “We call on the President and the Federal Government to without any delay put this matter to rest by way of given her this substantive appointment,” added.

However, the former deputy speaker Hon. Ibrahim Baba Hassan, said as Plateau People they need to appeal to the presidency to consider confirming her appointment into substantive position. “We are appealing to the Federal Government and the presidency to after the three months, give her substantive appointment of the President of the Court of Appeal,” he said.