UBEC seeks independence for SUBEBs

The Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, is advocating for independence of the State Universal Basic Education Boards for effective implementation of UBE programmes in their respective states.

Bobboyi made this remarks when he received a delegation of key stakeholders in the basic education sub-sub-sector from Benue State led by the Commissioner of Education, Prof. Dennis A. Ityavyar in Abuja. The UBEC boss said he observed that even though there was the need for the boards and state ministries of education to work in synergy, if the boards are independent, they could easily be held accountable and responsible for any breach of UBE implementation guidelines.

Following recent dissolution of the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (Benue SUBEB) and the appointment of a new Executive Chairman for the Board, the Commissioner, the newly appointed Chairman, Joseph Utse, together with the Board’s Director of Finance, Adams Mtsugh, among others were initiated the visit to familiarize themselves with UBE operations especially the collaborative nature of UBE delivery in Nigeria.

Speaking on the need to ensure effective implementation of UBE guidelines and programmes by respective states of the federation, UBEC boss said: “It is important for the SUBEB to be autonomous and exercise its mandates independently but maintaining cordial relationship with the State Ministry of Education.