BREAKING: Lagos to decide reopening of schools in two weeks

The Lagos State Government says the decision to reopen schools in the state will be taken in two weeks. Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said this during a televised press briefing on Thursday.

“In two weeks’ time, we would make a decision on the reopening of schools,” the governor said. He also gave permission to all manufacturing companies to operate between 7am and 6pm.

This is as the governor announced that as from June 19 mosques will reopen, while churches can reopen as from June 21.