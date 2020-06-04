Former old Ondo State Governor, Bamidele Olumilua is dead

A former governor of the old Ondo State and elder statesman, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua, is dead. Olumilua, whose son is the Commissioner for Information in Ekiti State, died in the early hours of Thursday.

The 80-year-old was governor of old Ondo State from January 1992 to November 1993. He was elected on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and served the old Ondo State before the eventual military takeover by General Sanni Abacha.

The late former governor was also appointed by Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, as the Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.