President Buhari mourns former Ondo State Governor Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua

President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with government and indigenes of Ondo State over the death of Evangelist Bamidele Isola Olumilua, who was a governor of the state from 1992-1993.

The President sympathizes with family members, friends and associates of the former governor, who worked very hard to improve infrastructure and livelihood of people in the state.

President Buhari affirms that Evangelist Olumilua played an active role in the return of democracy in the country, and served creditably as Chairman, Nigeria Pilgrims Board.

The President prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.