Sexual Violence: Reps vote against castration as punishment for rapists

The House of Representatives has voted against a prayer seeking to recommend castration for rapists. The House, at the plenary on Thursday, rejected the motion which was earlier recommended by a member, Mr James Faleke.

Faleke had recommended that persons found guilty of rape should be castrated.

Following the rising cases of sexual violence in Nigeria, the lawmakers also asked the Inspector General of Police to immediately commence an investigation into the cases of Uwa Omozuwa, Tina Ezekwe, the reported rape of a minor in Jigawa state, as well as all other reported cases of violence against women.