APC to screen Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu, four others for Edo Gov. primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced six governorship aspirants to be screened for the party’s primary election to elect its governorship candidate in Edo State.

APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu disclosed this in a statement on Friday ahead of the June 22 party exercise. He noted that the six aspirants have bought, completed, and submitted the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms.

They include Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Dr Pius Odubu, Chris Ogiemwonyi, Osaro Obazee, and Matthew Iduoriyekemwen. According to Issa-Onilu, the APC is committed to ensuring due diligence and transparency in the screening exercise and learning from its recent shocking experiences.

In a bid to avoid any lapses in the process, he said the party has made the submitted information and documents of the governorship aspirants available to its members and the public for verification of claims.