Kogi Attack: IGP orders search for perpetrators

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a full-scale search for the perpetrators of the attack on Isanlu Police station and a commercial bank in Yagba East LGA of Kogi State. IGP Adamu in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP, Frank Mba, condemned the incident which led to the death of some policemen and a civilian.

Following the incident, the IGP has deployed a team of crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS), and Federal-SARS to Kogi to ensure that the criminals are apprehended and brought to book.

He also directed the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of the Zone-8 Police Headquarters, Lokoja, AIG Yunana Babas, to immediately assess and review the security arrangement in Kogi State and environ, so as to prevent any future occurrence of such untoward incident in the state.

“The AIG is to personally oversee the ongoing investigations into the attack and coordinate intelligence that will lead to unearthing the whereabouts of the hoodlums and the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident,” the statement said.