NFL says players’ protests during national anthem should be allowed

The National Football League has said players should be allowed to protest during the national anthem as rallies against racial discrimination continue. “We were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

The NFL had previously banned players from dropping to one knee, a practice started by Colin Kaepernick in 2016. Meanwhile, a large protest is expected in Washington DC on Saturday. The demonstration is the latest in a series against police brutality and racism that have been held across the US following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on 25 May.

Mr Floyd, an unarmed black man in handcuffs, died after a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The officer has been charged with murder while three colleagues stand accused of aiding and abetting.