Nigeria records 389 new COVID-19 cases, total infections now exceed 12,000

Nigeria has recorded 389 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said on Saturday. The new cases take the country’s total infections to 12,233, with 3,826 patients successfully treated and discharged, and 342 deaths.

According to the NCDC, Lagos reported 66 new cases, the FCT 50, Delta 32, Oyo 31, Borno 26, Rivers 24, while Edo and Ebonyi recorded 23 new cases each.

Other states where new cases were found include Anambra (17), Gombe (17), Nasarawa (14), Imo (12), Kano (12), Sokoto (12), Jigawa (8), Ogun (7), Bauchi (5), Kebbi (2), Kaduna (2), Katsina (2), Ondo (2), Abia (1) and Niger (1).