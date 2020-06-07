Taraba Govt condemns renewed attacks, vows to apprehend perpetrators

The Taraba State Government has condemned in strong terms the barbaric attacks on individuals and communities in the state and warns the attackers to desist forthwith.

This is coming on the heels of a renewed militia group attack that has engulfed Maigoge and Tunga communities in Bali Local Government Area of the state.

Briefing journalists in Jalingo the state capital, the State’s Deputy Governor Haruna Manu disclosed that the attack came only a few days after the killing of a pastor and his wife.

He directed security agencies to go after members of the militia gangs responsible for the attacks and killings and to ensure that they are brought to book.

He also ordered that security be beefed up in communities that are being targeted by the attackers to guarantee the safety of lives and property.