Abia Governor Ikpeazu tests positive to COVID-19, goes into isolation

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has tested positive to COVID-19, and has gone into isolation. This was revealed in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Abia State, John Kalu on Monday.

The statement noted that Governor Ikpeazu had sent his sample for a COVID-19 test on May 30th and had directed members of the State Executive Council (EXCO) and the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 to do the same. According to the statement, the Governor’s first test result returned negative on Tuesday, 2nd June 2020.

The Commissioner, however, said that the Abia leader did another COVID-19 test on Thursday, 4th, June 2020 with the sample returning positive. “As a result,” the statement added, “Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has gone into isolation, as required by relevant NCDC protocols, and he is being managed by a competent team of medical practitioners with a view to nursing him back to good health.