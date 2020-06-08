Nigeria records 260 new COVID-19 cases, total infections now 12, 486

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 260 new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. NCDC disclosed this in a tweet on Sunday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 12, 486.

According to the health agency, Abia State recorded the highest number of infections for the day in the country with 67 cases while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos State had 40 and 38 cases respectively.

A further breakdown of the new cases showed that Ogun State has 19 infections, Gombe (16), Edo (14), Imo (9), Kwara (8) and Katsina (8). Others are Nasarawa (8), Borno (8), Kaduna (6), Bauchi (5), Ekiti (4), Niger (2), Ondo (2), Plateau (2), Kano (2), and Sokoto (2).

Of the number of positive cases in Nigeria, 3959 persons have fully recovered and discharged with 354 deaths, according to the latest figure from the NCDC.