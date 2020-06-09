Governors to meet over rape, NCDC bill, other issues

Members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will meet on Wednesday over the alarming rate of rape and other forms of sexual violence, among other critical issues in the country. The Head of Media and Public Affairs at the NGF secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

He noted that the meeting would be the 10th teleconference of the governors since the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria. According to the statement, the governors will receive memoranda from various groups, including a statement from the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum headed by the wife of the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi.

Bello-Barkindo said the governors’ wives would brief the Forum on violence against women and children that have become a matter of national emergency. He revealed that the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has been invited to interface with the governors on critical gender issues, as well as the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to brief them on the Police Trust Fund.

The NGF secretariat spokesperson explained that the meeting would also review the COVID-19 situation in the various states and advance more pragmatic ways of dealing with the pandemic, going forward.