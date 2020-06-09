Joe Biden: I think George Floyd will change the world

Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden has said the late George Floyd will “change the world”. Following a private meeting with Mr Floyd’s family in Houston, Texas, to offer his sympathies, Mr Biden told CBS news his death was “one of the great inflection points in American history”.

The killing of African American George Floyd at the hands of a white officer has fuelled global protests. A private funeral service will be held in Houston later on Tuesday.

Mr Biden has sharply criticised President Donald Trump, who is standing for re-election as the Republican candidate on 3 November, accusing him at the weekend of making “despicable” speculative remarks about Mr Floyd.

The Democratic politician was himself recently accused of taking black American votes for granted when he said African Americans “ain’t black” if they even considered voting for Mr Trump.