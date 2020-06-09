Judge excuses self from suit challenging passage of Infectious Disease Bill

A judge of the Federal High Court Abuja, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, has excused himself from the hearing of a suit filed by the Action Peoples Party challenging the proposed passage of the Infectious Disease Bill pending before the House of Representatives over what he describes as misrepresentation of facts in the matter.

After expressing his displeasure, he withdrew from the matter and returned the case file to the chief judge for re-assignment.

At the resumed hearing of the suit, Justice Taiwo said he did not stop the probe of $10m bribery allegation made against the House of Representatives by the Action Peoples Party, neither did he summon the Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to appear before the court.

Gbajabiamila had through his counsel, Kayode Ajulo, challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the suit filed by the Action Peoples Party and its national chairman, Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere despite the insistence of the party to have the case heard.