Katsina residents protest kidnapping

Residents of Yan Tumaki town in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State have taken to the streets to protest against insecurity, particularly kidnapping in their area.

The protest is coming hours after kidnappers visited the town and abducted a man identified as Alhaji Mansir Yusuf along with his daughter in the early hours of Tuesday.

A resident of the town said that they were protesting what they described as the renewed and worsened insecurity in the area despite the presence of security operatives.

The protesters were seen burning tires and barricading the road linking Kankara and Katsina Local Government Areas.