Nasarawa Gov relieves appointment of SSG over alleged misappropriation

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has terminated the appointment of the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Tijjani over allegations of fraud. Mr Tijjani’s sacking was contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the State Government House.

The former SSG was indicted by the Nasarawa State House of Assembly for alleged misappropriation of over N200 million out of the one billion naira approved for the renovation and fencing of public secondary schools in the state.

He was alleged to have committed the offence while he was the Commissioner for Education in the state during the previous administration.