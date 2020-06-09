Ruth Adediran: Fashola condoles with Jandor, eulogises late mum

The death of Mrs. Oluwafunmilayo Ruth Adediran, the mother of the Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, has continued to garner inspirations from far and wide, as many described the octogenarian as a rare mother who gave her best towards ensuring a modest upbringing for her children, making her a role model to other mothers across the globe.

Joining the numerous well-wishers who sent their condolences, the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, said “it is never easy to lose a loved one, and it especially distressing to lose a mother”. Describing the late Mrs. Adediran as a single devoted minded person, the former Lagos state Governor acknowledged in a letter he personally signed attributed Jandor’s “very inspiring life story of adversity turned into a ladder for educational success, entrepreneurial acumen and visionary leadership aspirations”, to his mother’s diligence and industry which played a defining role in his very inspiring life story.

Also sending the condolences of his wife, Dame Emmanuella Fashola, the Legal luminary added that “Without a doubt, your mother lived a worthy and productive life. “She left behind great accomplishments evidenced by the huge success which you and your siblings have turned out to be as well as positive impact she had on her community”. Fashola further assured Jandor of their thoughts at the difficult time, and also prayed that “Almighty God Grant Mama’s soul peaceful repose”.