Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem

The Senate has received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem. Senate President, Ahmad Lawan read the request which was contained in a letter during plenary on Tuesday.

It read, “Pursuant to Section 238(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria. “It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”

The President had on Monday sent the name of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem to the Senate, for confirmation as President of the Court of Appeal.