Frontline health workers to get hazard allowance – FG

The Federal Government has agreed to pay two months hazard allowance to health workers in the frontline battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, confirmed this on Tuesday at a meeting between representatives of the government and health professional associations in Abuja.

He gave the assurance that the hazard allowance for the months of April and May would be paid before Friday, June 12. Ngige explained that the decision was part of the agreement reached between the Federal Government Representatives led by him and representatives of the health sector workers.

He said the urgent approval granted by President Muhammadu Buhari was in appreciation of the efforts of the health workers risking their lives on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

“We reviewed all, and also reviewed all the emoluments that we are to give these gallant workers who are at the frontline taking the risk for all of us and the Federal Government side has given them the financial implication of what they have done,” the minister was quoted as saying in a statement from his ministry.