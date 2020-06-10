Kogi Robbery: Lawmakers urge IGP to bring perpetrators to book

The House of Representatives has called on the Inspector General of Police, to thoroughly investigate the robbery attack which occurred recently In Yagba, Kogi state. In the course of the attack, some Police officers were killed and Lawmakers are calling for the prosecution of those responsible for the crime.

This is sequel to a motion of urgent public importance moved by Representative Leke Abejide, Tuesday at plenary. On the 4th of June, a deadly robbery attack occurred at the premises of First Bank and the Police headquarters of Yagba East local government area of Kogi state. Eight Policemen were killed while several others injured and this ugly incident has continued to generate public outcry.

The lawmakers however want the President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police to ensure formidable security apparatus, including efficient backup response to armed robbery attacks in Isonlu and its environs.

The House further requested for the setting up of a joint security taskforce comprising Army, Police, Airforce and NSCDC to be stationed at a border town of Kogi/Kwara Isonlu-Esso along Egbe -Potigi road which serves as an escape route for those who robbed in Yagba because of complete absence of security agents in the whole area up to Kwara state.

It further mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the matter and report within 4 weeks.