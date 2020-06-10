Olof Palme murder: Sweden identifies man who killed PM in 1986

Swedish prosecutors have named the man who they say killed former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme in 1986, ending years of mystery. They identified the suspect as Stig Engstrom, also known as “Skandia Man”, who killed himself in 2000.

As a result they are closing the investigation into Palme’s death, Chief Prosecutor Krister Petersson said. Palme was shot in the back as he walked home from the cinema with his wife Lisbet in Stockholm.

He had dismissed his security team earlier in the day. The assassination took place on Sweden’s busiest road and more than a dozen witnesses saw a man fire the shots before fleeing the scene.

Thousands of people have been interviewed over his death. A petty criminal was convicted of the killing but the verdict was later dismissed.