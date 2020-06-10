Public hearing on control of Infectious Disease Bill

The public hearing on the bill to repeal the Quarantine Act and enact the Control of Infectious Diseases Act has begun in the House of Representatives.

The two-day hearing which is taking place at the conference hall of the House of Representatives according to the Speaker, is necessary to uphold transparency and accountability in the passage of the controversial bill into law.

Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila had said that the public hearing will be both physical and virtual and open to submission of memorandum and position papers from members of the public.

He also gave the assurance that the parliament would continue to pass critical legislation during the COVID-19 period.