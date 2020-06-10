Rape: Plateau Assembly calls for tougher measures

The Plateau State House of Assembly, has called for stringent measures for rape offenders in the state. The House pursuant to matter of urgent importance, raised at plenary by the only female member representing Jos north-west , Esther Dusu of the PDP, frowned at the way and manner rape offenders are being handled by law enforcement agencies.

The lawmaker said in Plateau state alone many people have been arrested for rape related cases and yet nothing has been done by the security agencies and government to handle the issue with the importance it deserves. She said the alarming cases of rape is becoming worrisome and unhealthy for the state saying if urgent steps are not taken this will give room for the offenders to continue with their evil act.

The lawmaker called on the state government to enact a law to deal decisively with perpetrators. Supporting the motion deputy Speaker Saleh Yipmong (APC) said the law must take serious and stringent measures on those responsible for rape. The deputy Speaker said slot of factors are responsible for the poor decisions in handling the matter but suggested that bails should not be granted to rapist and urged the house to mandate the State Government and the Ministry of Justice put more effort on the matter.

Meanwhile member representing Shendam constituency Livinus Kwanfuan (APC) has called on the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) as a matter of urgency come to the aid of communities ravaged by rainstorm in five local government areas.