WTO acknowledges Nigeria’s nomination of Okonjo-Iweala

The World Trade Organisation on Tuesday acknowledged Nigeria’s nominee for the post of its Director-General. Earlier this month, The Cable Newspaper reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had nominated former Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of WTO’s Director-General.

The current WTO Director-General, Mr. Roberto Azevêdo, has announced he will step down on August 31, 2020. “According to the timetable announced by the Chair of the General Council, David Walker, the nomination period will close on 8 July 2020,” a statement on the WTO website said.

“Shortly after the nomination period has closed, candidates will be invited to meet with members at a special General Council meeting, present their views and take questions from the membership.” Other nominees for the post, so far, include Mr. Jesús Seade Kuri of Mexico and Mr. Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh of Egypt.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala is a world-renowned economist and international development expert. She currently sits on the Boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, and the African Risk Capacity.