Aisha Buhari loses protocol officer Yekini

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has lost one of her staff, Sani Yekini, according to her latest tweet. In the tweet, the president’s wife said Yekini who is a protocol officer, died on Wednesday after suffering from diabetes.

According to her, Yekini was a committed, courageous and dedicated staff, condoling with the family and praying God to grant rest to his soul. “On behalf of my family and the entire staff of my office, I wish to condole the family of Mr. Sani Yekini, a protocol officer in my office who died earlier today,” she tweeted.

“May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus. Mr. Yekini served in my office for four years. He was down with diabetes and lost the battle today. “He was a very committed, dedicated and courageous staff. May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”