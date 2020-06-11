Borno Attacks: Senate asks FG to flush out Boko Haram from Lake Chad

The Senate has asked the Federal Government to urgently deploy more military personnel and operatives of other security agencies to flush out Boko Haram insurgents from the Lake Chad region. This request followed a ‘Point of Order’ raised by Senator Abubakar Kyari during plenary on Thursday in the Senate Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Senator Kyari, who represents Borno North senatorial district, drew the attention of his colleagues to fresh Boko Haram attacks that have led to the death of scores of people in his state. The emotional lawmaker narrated how the insurgents recently invaded villages in Borno, saying over 90 people, including women and children, were killed.

In its resolutions, the Senate urged the Federal Government to direct the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and North East Development Commission (NEDC) to immediately send relief materials to the victims of the attacks.

It also called on the government to immediately begin the implementation of the recommendations of the report of the Senate Advocacy Committee on Security Challenges.