Buhari condemns Boko Haram killings, charges military to extract heavy price from terrorists

Following news of one of the most brutal terrorist attacks on innocent people emerging from the Northeast, President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is deeply shocked by the brutal killing of tens of people by the Boko Haram/Islam in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Gubio village, Borno State.

The President, who is still expecting a detailed briefing by the Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum on the outcome of his visit to the affected communities, said the “primordial nature of the killings is particularly shocking because it happened not long after the Ramadhan and Eid, and the country is preparing to celebrate the Democracy Day.”

In condemning the incident, President Buhari charged the armed forces to sustain their recent string of successes against the terrorists to extract a heavy price from the attackers, and bring back all those they kidnapped as well as the large number of cattle rustled.

He also expressed the sincere condolences of the government and people of Nigeria to the bereaved families, communities and the government and people of Borno State.