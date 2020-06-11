Dele Alli: Tottenham midfielder banned for one match over coronavirus post

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been suspended for one match by the Football Association over a post on social media about coronavirus. Alli, 24, put a video on Snapchat in February in which he joked about the outbreak and appeared to mock an Asian man.

The England international has also been fined £50,000 and ordered to undertake an education course. He will miss Tottenham’s match at home to Manchester United on 19 June. Alli said: “In response to the FA decision, I would like to apologise again for any offence caused by my behaviour.

“It was an extremely poorly judged joke about a virus that has now affected us more than we could ever have imagined. “I’m grateful that The FA has confirmed that my actions were not racist because I despise racism of any kind. We all need to be mindful of the words and actions we use and how they can be perceived by others.”

More than 41,000 people have died with coronavirus in the UK, and more than 416,000 worldwide.