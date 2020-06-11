EFCC secures 257 convictions, recovers N14.9bn, over $5.72m in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured 257 convictions across various courts in Lagos State in the past year. It also recovered over N17 billion naira in local and foreign currencies between the period which covers between May 2019 and early June 2020.

The Zonal Head of the EFCC Lagos Office, Muhammed Rabo, revealed this while giving an update on the ongoing fight against corruption in the state. He gave a breakdown of the monies recovered, which included (N14,099,952,688.22, $5,723,042 (about N2.2 million), and €31,500 (about N13.8 million).

Rabo disclosed that the conviction included those involving politically exposed persons, adding that the zone had secured the forfeiture of 32 properties out of the 61 recovered.

“Also, from May 2019 till date, the zone has arrested 1,444 suspects, filed 585 cases in various courts and arraigned over 300, including Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha, and his conspirator, Hamza Khoudeih, before a Federal High Court in Lagos allegedly for various criminal offences.