Governor Lalong lifts lockdown in Plateau State

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has said Thursday the Lockdown earlier imposed in the State from Sundays to Wednesdays is hereby lifted until further notice.

The curfew imposed by the Federal Government from 10pm – 6am will continue to be observed until further directives are issued and there shall be no entry whatsoever, into public offices, banks, markets, stores, tricycles and vehicles without wearing facemasks. Violators of this order will be arrested and taken before the mobile courts

Cultural festivals, anniversaries and large-scale gatherings remain banned, Ban on commercial motorcycles will remain in force, except Dispatch Riders and other essential service operators, ban on illegal Sunday markets on Ahmadu Bello Way, and Bukuru Metropolis remains in force, Churches and Mosques with large spaces shall be allowed to accommodate more than 50 worshippers under strict observance of the use of facemasks, social distancing, hand washing, use of infrared thermometers and use of sanitizers.

He said while detail outlines on compliance shall be provided, let me emphasized that all public places like Markets, Shops, Hotels, Restaurants that fail to comply with the hygiene or sanitation regulations, social distancing as well as use of facemasks shall be penalized and where appropriate, bear any cost or penalty as would be specified, All public places like Markets, Shops, Hotels, and Restaurants that fail to comply with the hygiene or sanitation regulations, social distancing as well as use of facemasks shall be shut down and the owners prosecuted.