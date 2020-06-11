Sevilla boss hopes fans stay away as La Liga returns

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui hopes fans stay away from the ground for Thursday’s Seville derby with Real Betis as La Liga returns to action. Third-placed Sevilla host city rivals Betis, in 12th, in the first game in Spain’s top-flight since 10 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All remaining fixtures in the league will be played behind closed doors. “I hope people do what law enforcement forces are telling them to do,” said Lopetegui.

The Seville derby would normally attract a 40,000-plus crowd to Sevilla’s ground but Lopetegui does not foresee any problems regarding safety outside the venue. “Of course we would like to have a full stadium,” he added. “The measures are for the common good.

“The message is one of responsibility.”