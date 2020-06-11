Tight security at Kaduna Assembly over alleged plot to impeach Speaker

Some policemen and other security operatives have taken over the Kaduna State House of Assembly Complex over an alleged plot to impeach the Speaker, Mr Yusuf Zailani. This comes barely four months after Zailani was elected as the speaker of the House on February 25.

There have been speculations that some lawmakers who are not happy with the speaker’s style of leadership have perfected plans to impeach him during plenary on Thursday.

In order to forestall any breakdown of law and order, the security agents barricaded all entrances leading in and out of the complex in the Kaduna metropolis. Only the lawmakers and Assembly workers were allowed into the complex, but journalists and other visitors were turned back.

In his reaction, Zailani told Channels Television that those plotting his removal would not succeed. “Nobody can remove the lion,” the speaker said in a telephone chat on Thursday.