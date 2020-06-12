Borno, Katsina Killings: Criminals taking advantage of COVID-19 restrictions – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent attacks that left several dead in Borno and Katsina States. In his Democracy Day broadcast to the nation, the President believes the killings were sparked by the restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the states. He, however, gave an assurance that the security agencies have swung into action with a view to bringing the assailants to justice.

The President said, “I regret recent sporadic incidents with the tragic loss of lives in Katsina and Borno States as a result of criminals taking advantage of COVID-19 restrictions. “Security Agencies will pursue the perpetrators and bring them to swift justice.”

“I must implore state and local governments to revamp their intelligence assets so that the Security Agencies can nip in the bud any planned attacks in remote rural areas. I send my heartfelt condolences to all the relatives and communities affected,” he added.

According to the President, the present administration remains unshaken in its resolve to protect the nation’s infrastructure, including on-shore and off-shore oil installations, as well as secure its territorial waters and end piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.