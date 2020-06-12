COVID-19: Christland Varsity VC seeks increase funding for researches, more anti-viral testing labs

For the country to win the war against the spread of coronavirus, the federal government has been advised to increase funding for research as well as setting up of anti-viral testing laboratories. The Vice Chancellor of Christland University, Ogun State, Prof. Chinedum Peace Babalola made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen on the pandemic in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The medical expert who lamented that the funding available is not enough for clinical trials of anti-viral drugs, saying that the testing processes is highly costly, hence, the need for the government to increase the funding. Babalola said that if the government can identified specific laboratories, medical experts, fund them, it will be surprised with the outcome of the results, revealing that Nigeria’s researchers are making waves abroad.

The University don, however, appealed to the federal government to release part of the donations contributed so far to fight the virus for the cause. She therefore suggested that the federal government should setup one testing laboratory each at all the political zones in the country, saying it would help in the war against the coronavirus.