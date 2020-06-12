Fans outside and virtual support – Sevilla win derby as La Liga returns

Sevilla beat Real Betis in the Seville derby as La Liga returned after a three-month gap – with some teething problems off the pitch. Groups of fans ignored guidance as they gathered outside the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium before the game, and some of the TV presentation left plenty to be desired.

But in Lucas Ocampos the hosts had the key man to win the first match played in Spain since the coronavirus pandemic halted proceedings on 10 March.

La Liga is the second of Europe’s big five leagues to resume, with the Premier League following suit next week.