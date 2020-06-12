NASS Service Commission confirms Giwa as substantive clerk

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on the floor of the Chamber on Thursday announced that the newly reconstituted National Assembly Service Commission has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Patrick Ahonkhai Giwa, as the substantive Clerk of the House of Representatives.

Giwa was appointed Acting Clerk on November 26, 2018 soon after the expiration of the tenure of the former Commission. The confirmation of his appointment along with some other Permanent Secretaries of the National Assembly, was the first assignment carried out by the new commission headed by Engineer Amshi.

Giwa who was born on 25th November, 1960, started his civil service career in 1987, after undergoing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from December 1985 to November 1986. He rose in service to become a Director, Deputy Clerk before his recent appointment as the Clerk of the House of Representatives.

Mr Giwa is reputed and respected for his skills as a highly efficient and resourceful bureaucrat and legislator. The announcement was greeted with a loud ovation from members of the House.