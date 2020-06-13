Alleged Certificate Forgery: Court orders police to investigate lawmaker

A Grade one Area Court sitting at Karmo in Abuja has ordered police investigation on allegation of certificate forgery against a lawmaker, Ahmed Ndakene representing Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency of Kwara State.

The presiding judge, Inuwa Maiwada made the order while delivering a ruling on the submission of the counsels in the matter on the issue of whether or not a private legal practitioner had the power to prosecute a criminal matter or not.

The judge agreed with the position of Alex Edim, the lead counsel to Ndakene that there is a need for police investigation into the matter before the commencement of trial since the allegation bordered on criminal offence.

The Judge said because the charge which was for forgery was weighty, referred the matter to the Utako Divisional Police Headquarters, for investigation.

The judge in addition ordered that the report of the investigation be submitted within two weeks and adjourned the matter till July 1st, pending the outcome of the police investigation.