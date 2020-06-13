APC Primaries: We’ll not appeal outcome of ‘unjust’ screening exercise – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki says he will not appeal the outcome of the screening exercise which disqualified him from participating in the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming governorship poll in Edo State.

In a communiqué by his spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, the governor said he watched the mockery of the democratic process, which “Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is administering and superintending” over in his party the All Progressives Congress (APC). The governor stated that it has been an unfortunate, disheartening, and dreadful spectacle.

Governor Obaseki noted that he had initially asserted that going by the open display and enthronement of illegality by one man in the party that comprises several organs and eminent personalities, there is no way that he would get a fair assessment in the run-up to the nomination of candidates to fly the flag of the party in the forthcoming Edo gubernatorial election.