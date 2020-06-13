JUST IN: 269 stranded Nigerians arrive from India

The Federal Government has continued to evacuate Nigerians trapped in countries around the world as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This comes as a new set of 269 stranded Nigerians arrived in the country from India in the early hours of Saturday. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) announced the arrival of the returnees on its Twitter handle.

According to the agency, 103 of the evacuees arrived in Lagos and 166 others landed in Abuja at about 2am, after a few hours of delay.