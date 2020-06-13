Nigeria’s COVID-19 spread worsens as NCDC records 600-plus new cases for two consecutive days

Nigeria on Friday reported 627 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the nation’s total infections past the 15,000 mark, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said. Earlier on Friday, Lagos announced it has discharged 90 COVID-19 patients after they fully recovered.

But there are concerns that the virus spread is getting worse across the country as the NCDC reported 600-plus new cases for two consecutive days, a first. Meanwhile, authorities have warned that the number of cases will rise as testing capacity increases. Nigeria is currently in the second phase of easing its lockdown restrictions, with worship centres expected to restart in more states.

According to the NCDC, the country has now confirmed at least 15,181 cases of the novel coronavirus with 399 deaths and 4,891 recovered patients. Again, in Friday’s reporting, Lagos led the state ranking with 229 new cases. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) trailed behind, reporting 65 new infections.

Other states with new infections include Abia (54), Borno (42), Oyo (35), Rivers (28), Rivers (28), Edo (28), Gombe (27), Ogun (21), Plateau (18), Delta (18), Bauchi (10), Kaduna (10), Benue (9), Ondo (8), Kwara (6), Nasarawa (4), Enugu (4), Sokoto (3), Niger (3), Kebbi (3), Yobe (1), and Kano (1).