Nigeria records 501 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 501 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). In a tweet via its official handle, the NCDC also recorded eight additional deaths within the past 24 hours.

The country’s total infections have now risen to 15,682. In usual fashion, Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 195 new cases and the FCT was second with 50 new infections.

Other states with new cases include Kano (42), Kaduna (27), Edo (26), Oyo (22), Imo (21), Gombe (17), Benue (12), Enugu (12), Delta (11), Anambra (11), Ebonyi (10), Nasarawa (9), Ogun (9), Bauchi (8), Kebbi (4), Akwa Ibom (3), Jigawa (3), Katsina (3), Yobe (2), Borno (2), Kwara (1) and Ondo (1).