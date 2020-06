Adebayo Osinowo, lawmaker representing Lagos East senatorial district, is dead. A family source confirmed this on Monday, saying the lawmaker known as “Pepper” in political circles, died after a brief illness.

Osinowo made the headlines after defeating Gbenga Ashafa, then an incumbent senator, in the 2019 primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos east.

He was a four-time member of the Lagos house of assembly, where he represented Kosofe constituency.