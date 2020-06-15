Coronavirus: France announces significant lifting of restrictions

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a number of coronavirus restrictions are being lifted. Cafes and restaurants are reopening across France and travel to other European countries will be allowed.

People will also be able to visit family members in retirement homes, which have been hit particularly hard by the Covid-19 outbreak. Germany, Belgium, Croatia and Switzerland are fully reopening borders with EU countries on Monday.

Travellers from the UK will be able to visit these four countries without quarantine or restrictions upon arrival, though they still face quarantine on return to the UK.

Meanwhile, UK and Spanish travellers to France are being asked to go into two-week quarantine upon arrival there.